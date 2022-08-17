A few years ago, at Christmas, my daughter-in-law gave me a massive book entitled, The New York Times Guide to Essential Knowledge. It is a massive work containing 1,368 pages of information, descriptions, explanations, and an exhaustive index which allows the reader to look up just about anything which can be conjured by the imagination. I love that book. I keep it handy beside the chair in which I do most of my studying, writing, and thinking. It is certainly not a book that one might sit and read as if it were a novel or a biography. It is not likely that I can ever exhaust the riches of its content. It has become an important book (perhaps the most important) in my library.
Recently, as I sat with this book in my lap, I found myself considering the nature of human knowledge. I wondered what we really know about this amazing world in which we live. There is so much to learn.
There is so much growth which awaits us. There are unexplored vistas, many of which we are still not aware. Mystery awaits around every corner, and it sometimes seems that with every bit of information, new questions arise. Eventually, it dawned on me that this is the true beauty and wonder of human existence. Learning, reflection, and growth are the real values which provide the rich opportunities of our lives. This rare gift provides one of the greatest blessings which humans possess. It sets us apart from the rest of the created order. It prompts reason. It invites critical thinking. It offers opportunities to think in new and innovative ways. It is the doorway through which the great philosophers, inventors, researchers, and more have walked in order to produce the remarkable strides that have been made in civilization.
As I sat at dinner recently with my family, we were discussing the details of my oldest grandson’s impending journey to a distant state to begin his college career. We spoke of things he would take, what he might need, how he would engage with this new world upon which he was embarking. I found myself growing a bit misty-eyed in the power and profoundness of that moment. Then I remembered a simple statement which has been credited to Confucius, the ancient Chinese philosopher, He said, “Every journey begins with a single step”.
There is an important spiritual lesson here. My grandson will find new knowledge, new insights, new ideas to ponder, new ways of thinking. There is a huge world which awaits him, far from the Mississippi Gulf Coast which has been his life and love for years. He will find challenges, questions, hopes and dreams, and new people to encounter. He will also take with him the values, spiritual insights, and relational skills which have been instilled in him throughout his life. He will undergo change. He will examine new possibilities. Some he will incorporate into his life. Some he will discard. All will have an impact.
My prayer is that one day he will sit, like his grandfather, with “The New York Times Guide”, or other great book, and reflect on values which have become his own, and the great spiritual experiment will go on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.