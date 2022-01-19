One of the great challenges, as well as one of the most rewarding experiences in life, is that of finding a way to acknowledge our human condition as a blessing and a gift rather than something to be overcome. Of course, as humans we are not perfect, but perfection is not a requirement in order to think of human life as a joy and not a burden.
Paul Tillich, one of the most astute theologians of the 20th Century, grounded a great deal of his work in the task of living in the fullness of the human experience. His book, The Courage to Be, set the stage for much theological and philosophical discussion which continues in some ways even today.
Episcopal Bishop John Spong, in his book, Jesus for the Non-Religious, built upon the thinking of Tillich. He says that the most important insight that we can take from the life of Jesus is the full expression of his humanity. He was fully human as he lived and worked in the ancient setting of his time and place. The goal of his life was to recognize, celebrate, and call forth that quality in others.
The common fishermen, tax collectors, and other assorted sinners became his closest followers and eventual leaders of his movement. The woman at the well, the woman caught in an adulterous affair, the worshipful Mary, and the busy Martha each had a role to play in his work. Growth and training were a part of the task as he led them, each in their own way, to become the best human selves of which they were capable. The “courage to be” not only acknowledged their human reality, but it also offered a path to growth and improvement which allowed their humanity to be experienced as a blessing rather than a curse.
It is possible that the failure of much of the institutional church to recognize and build upon this truth is the source of much of the anxiety, stress, and unrequited guilt that has impacted religious people across the ages. It has also caused others to turn aside from religion or to treat it as merely a neurotic condition.
Of course, people can change and grow, as did many of the persons who encountered Jesus in the pages of scripture. None of us is perfect. What a difference it could make if the focus of the church were shifted from striving for an elusive perfection to that of completion. It is not a sin to be human. In fact, it can be argued that this is the crowning glory of creation. Part of that glory can be grasped as we acknowledge that in the ancient world, the idea of “perfect” was essentially the same as that of “complete”. It could help us to trust that to honor our complete humanity is to embrace the holy presence. The goal is not to appease an angry taskmaster but to receive the blessing of love which sustains us. Many of us call that blessing “GOD”.
