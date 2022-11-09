There is a wonderful moment of joy in the apocryphal book of 3 Maccabees as the Hebrew people experienced an amazing deliverance from what had been feared to be a devastating and overwhelming loss at the hands of an enemy. The king ordered a great celebration with wine, and everything needed for a great festival. A beautiful line commemorating the occasion describes the scene. “They stopped their chanting of dirges and took up the song of their ancestors, praising God, their savior and worker of wonders. Putting an end to all mourning and wailing, they formed choruses as a sign of peaceful joy.” (3 Maccabees 6: 30-32)
Reflection on that line offers a reminder of the importance of “peaceful joy” in our lives. We do not often employ those two words in tandem, but they do seem appropriate. Joy is a peaceful emotion. When all the excitement of the moment has settled, and we have time for thoughtful consideration, there is a time of deep peace. It is an opportunity for gratitude.
This statement from the ancient book serves as an important moment to consider the profound occasions of our own lives. We all face challenging times. Just as the people in this text had endured serious fears and trepidation, so have we all. It may be a fearful and threatening diagnosis. It may be a heartbreaking loss. It may be a financial worry. It may be a time of concern about the direction of a career. It could, and often does, emerge from our worry about the troubles of a child or grandchild. Sometimes the result is celebration. Sometimes it is grief and disappointment. It is important to remember that troubles do pass. The Psalmist reminds us that “weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning”. The key for all our experiences is in the capacity to trust in the possibilities of peace and joy in the midst of the circumstances of life.
For persons of spiritual faith, hope is not nearly so much in the results, but in the ability to believe that there is strength for the moment no matter the immediate outcome. We are the recipients of great love and grace in life. One writer declared that her faith was in the truth that love is her constant reality, and that no matter what she does or does not do, nothing can separate her from that love. One of the great statements of hope in all of scripture comes from the epistle of 1 John when he declares with simple finality, “God is love”.
It is wonderful to “sing the songs of our ancestors…..as a sign of peaceful joy”. It offers us courage and hope. It is an equal blessing to embrace “peaceful joy” in every season of life. We can be thankful for that.
