There is an interesting and moving story in the 26th chapter of Genesis of the Hebrew Scriptures,.Isaac, son of Abraham, is leading his flocks and servants through land which his father had occupied years before. In that area there were several old wells which Abraham had dug. They had long been filled up or lost, but Isaac, knowing their location, started to revisit and reopen them.
In this hot and dry region water was a valuable commodity, and knowing its location was critical information. As a result, when the old wells were restored, it was common for other tribes to contend for them. Sometimes there would be violent confrontation, and rather than fight, Isaac would simply move on to another location where he knew there was another old well. Finally, they reached a place where a well was opened and there was not a contention for it. Isaac decided to remain there. The text says that they built an altar there, dug a well, and the indication is that they lived in peace in that place.
Of course, the point of this story, and the reason it is remembered is not dependent on the historical facts but the spiritual truth embodied therein. Two essential realities contained in this story serve to remind us that our lives and well-being depend on life-giving water to sustain our physical bodies and soul-reviving spiritual strength to sustain our inner selves. That part of the ancient Hebrew memory remains relevant to this day. We are physical as well as spiritual beings. We must nourish our bodies as well as our souls. To fall short in either area leads to trouble in life.
It is important to note that this is not a doctrinal or religious truth. It is true because of the nature of our humanity. We all have physical needs, and we also all have an internal spirit which requires nurture. If we are inclined toward religion, such an inclination may assist us in navigating that aspect of our lives. It may also be a hindrance if religion points us in a negative or intolerant direction. Religion is not the point. What is important is the awareness of that interior aspect of life which holds the potential to guide us in our thoughts and attitudes and contains the key to our well-being. Pay attention to that, strive to embrace its possibilities, and life can be lived with hope. Ignore it, and despair may result.
Hopefully, we will take this ancient truth seriously.
May we be intentional in our work to care for both aspects of our lives. Let us “dig a well and build an altar” within our spirits.
When we do, we will have a foundation upon which to construct a meaningful life.
