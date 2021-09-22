Problems are part of life. If we live long enough we will have them. Sometimes they are small and can be either ignored or they are of such little significance that learning to live with them is not too hard. At other times problems can dominate our lives. They take up all the space in our world. They do not go away, and unless they are confronted they can influence everything that we know.. Problems must be worked through to solution or they remain forever a barrier to growth and development.
Problems may be relational, professional, personal, circumstantial, financial or more. We live in a complicated society. There are many intertwining relationships which have the ability to complicate our lives. It is not uncommon to see people struggle with problems for years and have their lives disrupted in significant ways. This is often the case when people refuse to make the effort at finding a solution. They want to believe that the problem will just go away.
It is likely that this is a tendency that many of us have to one degree or another. We all would like to see our problems vanish into thin air. We hope that bad relationships will somehow get better. We would like for hard choices to somehow get made by themselves. We would like to sweep the difficult questions under the rug and assign troublesome people to the backrooms of our lives. The hard truth is that it will not work. The only way to deal with a problem is to face it. There is no way around most storms. We must either go through them or be consumed by them.
But it is also true that this does not have to be a negative thing in life at all. We grow as we confront the great issues of our lives. We are strengthened as we walk through the storms. And, most of all, we are guided and aided by a spiritual strength which never leaves us alone. Dr. Scott Peck, a writer in the 1980’s, reminded us in his book, The Road Less Traveled, that facing the storm is not the easy way to go, but in the end it turns out to be the best. The poet Robert Frost put it this way, “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
Which road will you take?
