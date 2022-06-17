The day which has been set aside to honor fathers is coming up. As a father myself, and now a grandfather for almost 18 years, I confess that this is not an easy subject about which to write.
The difficulty is not due to a lack of love for my children and grandchildren. That love is complete and unequivocal. I hope and believe that they know that. The complexity lies not within them, but within myself.
As the years pass, and I am watching my sons live their lives as middle-aged men, I am increasingly aware of the many shortcomings of my own during their formative years. How many times did I allow work or other responsibilities to crowd out something that they needed from me? How often did I give too little attention to their concerns while focusing on some long forgotten crisis in my professional life? Where could I have done better?
Before I go too far down the guilty conscience path, let me quickly say that I am very proud of my sons. Both have achieved excellent educations. They both have wonderful, supportive spouses, and they enjoy success and satisfaction in their chosen professions. One is a highly effective Episcopal priest who leads his congregation with grace and courage. The other is a partner in a national consulting firm doing noble work on important issues which impact our collective lives. Both have occasionally challenged conventional wisdom and followed paths which, while costly at times, have led them to places of fulfillment and a measure of personal and professional satisfaction and respect. I am very proud of them.
My grandsons, while still young, are also sources of much joy. They are all outstanding students, active in church and school activities, excellent athletes, and they indicate promise for lives of service and good citizenship in the future.
All of this reminds me that, on this Father’s Day, there is much for which to be thankful. Were there times when I could have done better? Certainly there were. Did I (and do I still) make mistakes? Surely I do. But when I think of my sons and grandsons, my first thoughts are ones of gratitude. They are not perfect (and neither is their father and grandfather), but they do possess character, a large capacity for love, strong integrity, and a solid ethic of work and commitment, all of which is admirable and which gives me hope.
On this Father’s Day I will try not to dwell on that which I could have done better. Instead I will whisper a prayer (or many prayers) of thanks for those young lives which bless our family everyday. I will pray for their guidance and strength in the future, and I will trust that when they are my age they will (to paraphrase the poet Robert Frost) have much to look backward on with pride, and much to look forward to with hope.
Happy Father’s Day!
