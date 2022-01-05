In recent days the world has learned of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. This noble spiritual leader was a powerful voice for justice and equality in the face of racial strife in his home country. His life was a testament to love, courage, and integrity in the face of one of the world’s greatest problems and sources of conflict in human history.
In our own part of the world, significantly but not totally, in the deep south, it is still common to hear the “N” word employed with derision and contempt. Poverty, lack of adequate housing, food insecurity, and other challenges often include a racial context. Many people continue to make choices about where they live, where they worship, and where and how they educate their children with racial considerations in mind.
It would be hard to imagine a more fundamentally spiritual issue than this. Most religious teaching contains a strong emphasis on inclusive relationships, acceptance of difference, and appreciation for cultures which are diverse. People have value regardless of their skin color, their background, or their cultural circumstance. Those who face struggles due to their economic situation, station in life, and racial identity are valued in our spiritual teachings just as much as those who enjoy a privileged status in society. In fact, if we take scripture seriously, a strong case can be made that they hold a special place of priority in the Judeo-Christian tradition. The story of the Exodus in the Hebrew scriptures as well as abundant examples in Christian scripture (see the magnificat in the Gospel of Luke, or the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew) all point to the value and importance of caring for “the least of these” among us. It is important to note that the term “the least” does not assign importance, but it does recognize those whose struggles and challenges are greater than most.
Archbishop Tutu once said that to choose neutrality in the face of injustice is to choose acceptance of it. In other words, it is never enough to simply stand by while injustice is evident. It is crucial to stand against it. That is what Archbishop Tutu did throughout his life, and he provides a powerful example and a lasting memory of that important truth.
What are the implications for the rest of us?
First of all, we are reminded that each of us carry responsibility for all of us. Living in blissful ignorance of the conditions of others is not a legitimate option if we seek to live an authentic life of love and concern. The ancient story of Cain and Able includes the question “Am I my brother’s keeper?”. Spiritual teaching across the ages answers in the affirmative.
It is also true that society in general benefits more from community than from isolation. We are better together. The value we place on one person impacts the welfare of all.
As we remember the influence of Archbishop Tutu may we give thanks for his life, but most importantly, may we learn from his example and seek to follow it.
