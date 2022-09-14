The word grace offers a dimension to the spiritual experience that is rarely, if ever, matched. The Apostle Paul wrote in one of his epistles that “Where sin abounds, grace does much more abound.”
The well-known hymn “Amazing Grace” is said to be the most beloved song in the lexicon of the music of American culture. That is probably true. Grace is an idea which is widely recognized and broadly affirmed as the heart and soul of theological wisdom. Sometimes grace is misunderstood in the broad discussion of theology. It can be viewed as a transaction. In other words, grace is too often thought of as something to be earned. The receiver of grace must “qualify”. It would be a great blessing if we could learn that grace is gift.
There is a wonderful story from southern culture which tells of a person from another part of the country who visited a small cafe in the deep south. It was in the morning, so he decided to order breakfast. He asked for eggs, biscuits, bacon, and jelly. When the food was delivered to his table, he looked at it, and he discovered that there was also a creamy white substance which he did not recognize. He asked the server to identify this unknown addition to his plate. She replied that it was grits. He protested, “but I did not order grits”. She said, “you don’t have to order grits. They just come”. That may be the best description of grace. It is like grits in the south. It just comes.
Throughout the pages of Hebrew and Christian scripture, and in many of the sacred writings of other faiths, the concept of grace occupies a special place. It stems from the notion that love is the primary characteristic of the divine reality. Creation itself is properly understood as a function of love and grace. The opportunities of life flow from grace. The challenges of life are overcome in the spirit of grace.
Grace does not signal an exemption from problems or the absence of accountability. What it does provide is the faith that circumstances do not ultimately define the direction, quality, or character of life. Yes, there is human responsibility. Yes, work is part of the equation. There might even be setbacks and disappointments. It is important to remember that even these realities can be moments of grace. Opportunities and blessings do not necessarily equal ease and comfort. What they do offer is satisfaction, peace, and the chance to take what is available and use it for good.
Yes, grace is amazing. It saves us in so many ways throughout our lives. It is the avenue of hope for individuals and for the world. It is not a deal to be made, but it is a gift to be received. In the words of another beautiful hymn, “grace is marvelous”. May it be embraced.
