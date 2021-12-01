The Christian season of Advent is upon us. It is a good time to ponder the meaning of individual spirituality. This column has sometimes pointed out that spirituality and religion are not the same. Being part of a religious tradition usually implies some kind of doctrine which is generally accepted within a particular church or group. The range of expectation may be quite narrow, or it may be very broad. In either case some kind of prescribed belief system is implied.
Spirituality, on the other hand, is primarily an internal exercise. It includes silence, meditation, and attention to spiritual wisdom which emerges from the stillness of our souls. It touches places deep within us, and it offers the opportunity to consider life in terms of those insights.
In general terms, religion tends to be corporate. Spirituality is more likely to be understood individually. Many people feel the need to be connected to both. Religion as well as internal spiritual practice may both play a prominent role for some. For others spiritual satisfaction is a uniquely personal matter.
Some religions observe certain seasons of the year as times of significant importance. We are currently entering into such a time. For Christians the season is called Advent/Christmas. For Jews it is Hanukkah. Other traditions observe different days of special import. Each of these represent times of internal spiritual inventory, reflection, and a call to a higher emphasis on the examination of our lives. It is in these times that religion and spirituality are most likely to intersect. Worship attendance will usually increase. People will often spend more time in internal reflection. This is good for us. It encourages our engagement in a personal inventory of life. Where can we grow? How can we become more in tune with the deeper parts of our humanity? Are there ways in which we can become kinder, more gentle, more open to the possibilities before us?
This is not a time to beat ourselves up, or to take a guilt trip. Rather it is fitting to invite a fresh spirit of grace and love to wash over us. It is a time to trust in goodness, in hope, in the joy of the gifts of life. It is also a time to make new commitments or to renew older ones which may have gone somewhat stale. It offers us a chance to reconnect with that which is beyond us. Some of us call it God.
Others use other terms. Whatever word is applied we are helped by the reminder that we do not face life on our own.
In the affirmation of faith for The United Church of Canada there is a compelling phrase which deserves notice. “In life, in death, in life beyond death, we are not alone, for God is with us.”
That is good enough for me. I have staked my life on it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.