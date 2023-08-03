A recent reading of the autobiography of Gilbert R. Mason, M.D. has provided a profound reminder of the racial history of our state. It is filled with spiritual, practical and inspirational truth. The book was published by The University of Mississippi press in 2000. In those pages, Dr. Mason, an African American physician, describes his upbringing in Jackson, Mississippi during the peak of “Jim Crow” in the deep south.
The life of Dr. Mason, a well-respected physician and civil rights leader, points to the shameful parts of our shared history, but it also is a message of hope. It is founded on the principals of loyalty to country, and of faithful allegiance to the biblical teachings of the Christian faith. Even though the book is more than twenty years old, it remains important for those who wish to consider the truths and the possibilities of our collective lives.
Among the many wise insights in the book, is one in the early pages which is worthy of reflection.
“…..The teachers, preachers, and Scout leaders I encountered gave me strong positive role models with powerful ideals to guide my life; they gave me heroes…When we sang ‘My Country tis of Thee, sweet land of liberty’, I believed it. And I believed in freedom even when it was being denied me as a young black boy,,,,,And I believed in the ideals of Patrick Henry and Nathan Hale and The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. I believed the words of the Bible that God is just and loves all his children equally.”
There is much more in this powerful book, but these words convey the essence of his spirit.
The world we live in is often one of estrangement, contention, and, at times, hostility. Prejudice continues to haunt us. Motives are questioned when their implications seem to lead us to unpopular or difficult truth. The Christian faith, as well as many other spiritual practices, call us to love, generosity, forgiveness, and hope. Many of our current ideologies lead us to hate, distance, skepticism, and fear.
Spirituality is an interior reality. Many of us seek to follow our spiritual journey within the context of some kind of organized religion. Others follow different paths. What is important, and really essential, is that whichever path is pursued leads to positive, restorative directions, rather than to destruction.
One of those biblical truths in which Dr. Mason believed calls upon us to “love our enemies”, and to pray for those who treat us with disdain.” That does not mean that we should agree with them or follow their example, but it does call upon us to love them. That is hard to do, and this writer confesses that it is a personal challenge. Like Dr. Mason, I do believe in it. It is the way that leads to life.
