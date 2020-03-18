We can’t turn on our televisions without hearing about it, and we can’t walk into stores and see empty shelves without thinking about it — COVID 19, or the coronavirus, is seriously impacting our world.
These days, information moves at a very quick pace — good information, bad information, useful information and a lot of sensationalizing the situation by mainstream media.
It is not the job of media outlets to cause fear, anxiety, panic or hysteria. No, we are here to disperse information — accurate information — to the communities we serve.
Coronavirus is a serious health threat, especially for our older residents and those who already deal with certain underlying medical conditions. We must take precautions. Most importantly, we must use common sense.
Wash your hands frequently. Cough and/or sneeze into your sleeve. Try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth until you’ve washed your hands or use hand sanitizer. Stay home if you’re sick.
The Sea Coast Echo is not going to sensationalize the situation. We will provide the latest information available regarding ways to safeguard ourselves and our families from the disease, information regarding the disease’s spread in our area (particularly if there are any confirmed cases), and information about closures that will impact our daily lives.
We have received a few phone calls asking if the newspaper is still being delivered. The answer to that question is a resounding, “Yes”. We have received no word from the U.S. Postal Service to indicate a suspension of domestic mail delivery.
Our print product is a weekly publication. This means information may change quickly between editions and updates may be required. Therefore, we will post the most up-to-date information on our website, www.seacoastecho.com, so the community has access to the latest information in a more timely manner.
Our job, first and foremost, is to inform the community. You’ve entrusted us with that opportunity for over 128 years. We appreciate that and will continue to work to earn that trust.
When visiting seacoastecho.com, please note the COVID-19 link atop the home page. Click that link to be taken to a collection of information about prevention, closures and official statements.
May we all be safe and stay well as this threat to our health and well-being passes.
