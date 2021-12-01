The call of the outdoors beckons millions of people each year. While hunting, camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities are enjoyable, too many people embark on these adventures unprepared for potentially dangerous situations.
Planning is the key to an enjoyable and safe journey in the outdoors. There are several things that can be done to prevent, as well as prepare for, emergencies. Many outdoor emergencies are preventable. By learning a few skills, you can avoid potential hazards or prepare yourself in the event of a disaster. Following is a list of basics to consider before you head outdoors.
Know the area. Study topographical maps and familiarize yourself with the area you are heading to as well as surrounding areas. Pack a compass and download a competent GPS app–but do not rely solely on your phone as you will likely not have good coverage.
Know the elements within the area. Check with the local wildlife department staff for a list of dangerous or venomous animals found in the area. Also obtain a list of any toxic plants that may be found there and familiarize yourself with these things.
Know your limits. People in good physical condition will not tire as easily and will be able to travel farther and stay more alert. Fatigue and loss of alertness are major contributors to accidents in the outdoors.
Let others know where you are going. Wise hunters, anglers, and hikers will leave information with someone reliable. This information should include time of departure, location or destination, and expected time of return, as well as any emergency numbers. If the deadline for return passes, this person can notify the proper authorities quickly.
Assemble emergency supplies. Make sure that you have an adequate first aid kit. Take along any medications you may need and any supplies that may be beneficial in the event of an accident. Also consider taking a whistle along in case you become lost–it will aid the search team in finding you.
Check the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Smart outdoorsmen check the weather forecast and carry a radio with fresh batteries to monitor changes in weather.
Be aware of hypothermia. It is extremely important to prevent hypothermia. Hypothermia means lowered body temperature. It can start in wet conditions including rain, snow, or sleet. Sweating or even humidity in the air has the potential to chill you. Dress for the weather and stay dry at all costs.
Avoid sweating and fatigue. Set a steady pace. Everyone should match the pace of the slowest person. The more energy you put out the higher your chances of sweating and losing energy reserves.
Don’t rely on a phone. Today, more people rely on their cell phone to get them around or call for help. You are less likely to have adequate cell coverage in the wilderness so make sure you have the aforementioned equipment with you.
Just remember the old adage: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
