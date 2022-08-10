The white-faced ibis (Plegadis chihi) is a wading bird in the ibis family, Threskiornithidae, and occurs in Canada, the U.S., Central America, and the southern half of South America. It is very similar to the glossy ibis and mostly replaces it west of the Mississippi River, with both species occurring together in parts of the southeast.
Discerning between the glossy ibis and the white-faced ibis is a difficult task; however, there are marked differences to assist in identification. Breeding, white-faced ibis adults have a pink, bare face bordered with white feathers, a grey bill and brighter-colored, pinkish-red legs. Also, the adults have red eyes year-round, where the glossy ibis has brown eyes. The juveniles are slightly harder to distinguish between.
The white-faced ibis forages mostly by wading in shallow water and probing the soft mud for food. Its diet consists of a variety of organisms, including many invertebrates, crustaceans, and amphibians including leeches, frogs, snails, small fish, crayfish, earthworms, spiders, and insects. While probing for its meal is the preferred method, they will also pick insects and other organisms from the water’s surface or from plants surrounding the water’s edge.
This bird breeds in colonies in marshes, usually nesting in bushes or low trees. It typically chooses to nest in the parts of a marsh with dense vegetation such as shrubs, short trees, and cattails. The nest is built by both sexes using reeds and other plant stems for construction. The white-faced ibis will lay 2 to 5 eggs. The eggs are a pale blue green to dark turquoise. Incubation responsibilities are shared by both sexes and lasts anywhere from 17 to 22 days. Both parents feed the young by regurgitation. Around its third week of life, the young may move about outside the nest and attempt to fly at 4 weeks. By 5 weeks, the white-faced ibis can usually fly fairly well.
White-faced ibises live up to 14 years on average in captivity. Their average lifespan in the wild is typically 9 years; however, the oldest recorded wild white-faced ibis lived for 14 years and 6 months.
The white-faced ibis once faced many threats from humans. Before this species was added to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, nearly 85% of recorded deaths in banded birds were a result of being shot. Following their addition to the list, the main causes of decline in this species was due to habitat destruction and pesticides. The pesticide DDT caused eggshells to be so thin and vulnerable they were crushed by the incubating parent. This pesticide was banned in 1970 and various programs were implemented to try to correct the damage. Also, changes to water systems such as pollution and man-made draining of water habitats proved to have devastating impacts on this species. Many efforts have been made to restore and conserve the wetlands essential to the survival of this bird.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
