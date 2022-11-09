It’s that time of year that we take to the fields, woodlands, and waters not only to experience the excitement of hunting, but also to enjoy the beauty of Mississippi’s outdoors. The increasing criticism of today’s hunting problems points directly at the misuse of the privilege of hunting. Tomorrow’s privileges may rely on our ability to correct such misuse through education and example. Hunter education is a step in the right direction.
Mississippi’s hunter education programs promote responsible, ethical conduct, emphasize the importance of wildlife management, and encourage the safe handling of firearms and ammunition. Students of hunter education courses develop a better understanding of their responsibilities to the wildlife resource, the landowner, other hunters, and themselves. In addition, statistics prove that the number of hunting accidents is significantly lower for individuals who have completed a hunter education course.
In 1988, a law was passed by the Mississippi Legislature that requires all persons born on or after January 1, 1972, to complete a hunter education course prior to purchasing a hunting license.
A course in hunter education provides one with many facts about hunting such as hunter ethics and responsibility, the history of firearms, firearms handling and safety, accident prevention, ammunition safety, ballistic and range, hypothermia, marksmanship, safe shooting zones, water safety, and wildlife identification. Hunter education also teaches the importance of wildlife management and conservation, as well as game care, specialty hunting (muzzle loading, bow hunting, and handguns), first aid, and survival.
Written laws cannot ensure the safety of all hunters; therefore, each hunter should follow an unwritten code of ethics. Hunters’ codes are based on respect for wildlife, the land we live on, and others’ rights, as well as for themselves.
Irresponsible hunters give a bad public image of all hunters. There are many things a responsible hunter can do to improve their image. Hunters should always leave fences and gates as they found them. When livestock is allowed to get loose, the landowner ends up doing additional work. Thoughtless use of vehicles often damages fields and roads. A good sportsman would never leave litter behind. Also, never practice your aim by shooting bottles, insulators, or road signs. These actions cause damage and debris that other people have to correct or pay for.
Always be respectful and try to leave conditions better than you found them.
