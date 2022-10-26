For the record, the official state tree of Mississippi is the magnolia. Off the record, when one thinks of trees and Mississippi, particularly our bottomlands, bald cypress comes to mind. Bald cypress, draped with Spanish moss and growing around an old bayou or along many scenic rivers and streams, seems symbolic of the South.
Bald cypress (Taxodium distichum) is a southern conifer most often found in wet sites, in pure stands, or mixed with tupelo gum. The fibrous, scaly bark of bald cypress is reddish brown in color and turns gray near the surface.
The leaves of bald cypress are ½” to ¾” long, linear to lanceolate, and two-ranked along branchlets that are deciduous along the leaves. It gets the name “bald” because it drops its leaves quite early in the season. Their early fall colors are tan, cinnamon, and fiery orange.
Bald cypress can reach heights of up to 150 feet and 20 to 30 feet wide. Older trees develop wide, spreading bases that narrows up the trunk with diameters as thick as 3 to 12 feet. Dendrological cross-dating has confirmed bald cypress at up to 1,700 years of age, and there are unconfirmed ages reaching 2,000 years. Bald cypress trees growing in water usually have a fluted trunk. The roots produce cone-like projections above the water or soil surface known as cypress knees.
This tree is best suited to nutrient-rich sediments typical of the soils found around streams and river systems. Bald cypress grows slowly in the less-fertile soils of black-water swamps and bayous.
Bald cypress seeds will not germinate under water, and, on drier sites, competition from more shade-tolerant species limits bald cypress numbers.
Widely distributed throughout the southeastern United States, it can be found along the Atlantic coast from Delaware to southern Florida and along the Gulf Coast from Florida to southeastern Texas. Inland distribution includes the Lower and Upper Coastal Plains of the Mississippi Valley up into southeastern Oklahoma, southern and eastern Arkansas to the Missouri Bootheel and into southern Illinois and Indiana.
Known for its great durability, wood duck boxes and other bird houses that are subjected to weather are commonly made from bald cypress because no other wood can withstand such harsh elements. The heavy, rot-resistant wood is used for various other purposes including barrels, railroad ties, and shingles.
A favorite tree used in landscaping; bald cypress is being introduced into many parts of the world.
In the wild, the seeds of bald cypress are eaten by numerous species including wood ducks, wild turkey, squirrels, and the black bear. Eagles and osprey often use older trees as dens and nest sites.
Because the bald cypress grows along rivers and in wetlands, it plays a vital role in the wild. They provide crucial help in soaking up floodwaters, preventing erosion, trapping pollutants, and provide breeding grounds for frogs, toads, and salamanders.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their web site is www.wildlifemiss.org.
