As hard as it is to imagine, hunting clubs were not only born out of need to hunt food, but also out of a desire to escape the fast pace and pressures of growing cities. Citizens looking for peaceful retreats took up camping, bird watching, fishing, and other outdoor activities to avoid the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Mississippi became the twentieth state admitted to the Union on December 10, 1817. By 1860, it was the nation’s top cotton producing state, and in 1875, Mississippi welcomed its first hunting club—the Gaillard Sporting Club. Several clubs would soon follow and the tales of how they were founded are sometimes legendary and unconfirmed. Nevertheless, the traditions started in these clubs have had a lasting impact on the state of Mississippi. Here is a brief history of a few of the oldest.
Gaillard Sporting Club (ca 1875) - While there is little known about the Gaillard Sporting Club, we do know it was formed in 1875 in the Homochitto River Valley of Adam and Wilkinson counties. To my knowledge, it is inactive today.
Beaver Dam and Ducking Club (ca 1883) - Established in 1883, Beaver Dam and Ducking Club is not only one of the oldest hunting clubs, it is also nationally known thanks to the writings of Nash Buckingham. As a sportswriter, he would write of his adventures at Beaver Dam in his books and magazine articles. This fueled interest in the club and led to its legendary status among duck hunters. Beaver Dam is still one of the most sought-after destinations for duck hunting.
Swan Lake Hunting Club (ca 1893) - In 1893, a group of sporting gentlemen from the Delta formed the Swan Lake Hunting Club. Located on the banks of Swan Lake in the southern part of Washington County, the club adopted as its purpose “to afford opportunity to its members for healthful recreation and relaxation from business.”
Although not as widely known, Swan Lake’s membership boasted of many powerful and influential men, including U.S. Senator Leroy Percy (of whom the state park is named for), H.L. Foote (father of Shelby Foote), and Jimmy Robertshaw, one of the state’s most brilliant attorneys and member of the Mississippi Legislature.
Ozark Hunting and Fishing Club (ca 1901) - Organized in 1901, the Ozark Hunting and Fishing Club is located 3 miles below the mouth of the Arkansas River on the Arkansas side due to a change in the river channel years ago. However, Ozark Island is a part of Bolivar County, Mississippi.
There are many more clubs throughout our great state that have been around for several decades. Tansy Island Hunting Club, Nettleton Fox Hunting and Fish Association, Merigold Hunting Club, Ten Point Hunting Club, Buckhorn Hunting Club, and Rosedale Outing Club, are a few others that were organized. These are only a few of the earliest of those clubs that served as models for all that have come along since.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their web site is www.wildlifemiss.org.
