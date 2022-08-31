Do you believe it is important to protect and conserve our fish and wildlife, their habitats, and other natural resources? If so, be sure to thank a conservation officer, as these men and women are charged with doing just that. The scope of their job covers many facets, and their work is often underappreciated.
There are numerous rules and regulations which govern our hunting, fishing, and trapping activities.
Conservation officers enforce these laws in an assigned area, which in Mississippi, is usually a county. They are state-certified peace officers in addition to being authorized to enforce certain federal laws. This means they can enforce all state laws and may cross state lines if a federal wildlife law has been broken.
While their day-to-day activities may typically involve the enforcement of fishing, hunting, and trapping regulations, these are by no means the only duties carried out by conservation officers. Their responsibilities vary widely, including, but not limited to: helping biologists evaluate habitat, fish, and wildlife needs in order to protect long- and short-term management goals; conducting annual deer herd health checks; gathering annual census data of various game and non-game species; trapping and banding migratory birds; investigating accidents involving the use of all-terrain vehicles and boats; investigating landowner complaints for items ranging from trespassing to crop depredation; establishing and maintaining working relationships with landowners and the general public; working with schools and communities to promote conservation and compliance with laws; communicating conservation goals to the public through various media outlets; teaching hunter education and boating safety courses; maintaining relationships with other law enforcement agencies; checking hunters and anglers for correct licensing; implementing plans to find and cite or arrest violators; processing violators, along with any evidence, and then submitting the proper reports; documenting state and federal misdemeanors, felonies, and other fish and wildlife violations; interviewing witnesses and interrogating criminal suspects; and assisting with coordinated inter-agency responses to natural disasters. In addition to these duties, a conservation officer must also be able to resolve conflicts; meet and maintain physical fitness standards; use, and qualify with, a variety of defensive weapons and tactics; and operate a variety of vehicles and specialty equipment. These duties and skills may seem overwhelming but only further prove the dedication of the conservation officer.
Conservation officers are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help maintain the resources and sports that we hold dear. These men and women do their job because they love it and take pride in it. Treat them with respect and they will return the favor. But most of all; be thankful for the quality job they do day in and day out.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non-profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their website is www.wildlifemiss.org.
