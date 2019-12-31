The crockpot or slow cooker can be a convenient tool for meals prepared with a minimum of stress. There are a few things to keep in mind before venturing along the slow cooker path. Chicken breasts are not as tasty as we would like when prepared in a crockpot. They tend to become dry and overcooked. Most slow cookers, when set on low, usually cook food at a steady 180 degrees which is too overdone for chicken breast. That being said, if you insist on using them; proceed with caution and do not cook as long as the recipe suggests. Of course, this could result in undercooked poultry and gifting your friends and family with a healthy dose of food poisoning. In addition, I am not fond of recipes that instruct the cook to brown the ingredients in another vessel before placing in the crockpot. What is convenient about having another pan to wash? Slow Cooked Pork Ribs 4 pounds country style pork ribs, trimmed 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning One onion, peeled and chopped 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced 1 cup brown sugar One half cup jalapeno pepper jelly* 1 cup ketchup One half cup lemon juice One half cup orange juice 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 2 teaspoons Tabasco or other hot sauce 1 teaspoon black pepper Cut the ribs apart and rub both sides with the Creole seasoning. Set aside. Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl; stir until well blended. Pour half of the sauce into a 5 to 6-quart slow cooker, place the ribs over the sauce, then pour the remaining sauce over the ribs. Cover and cook on high for 6 to 7 hours. *Ghost pepper jelly can be used if you desire more heat. Serves 4 to 6 The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are over until next time. What do we do with that left-over ham bone we have haunting us each time we open the refrigerator? How about a nice bowl of white bean soup? The dried beans do require soaking overnight, but you can suck it up and take one for the team. White Bean Soup 1-pound white navy beans soaked overnight 1 large onion, peeled and chopped 1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced 2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley 2 bay leaves 1 teaspoon crushed dried red pepper 1 ham bone 3 to 4 cups cubed ham 2 quarts chicken or vegetable broth Drain and rinse the soaked beans and place in the slow cooker add the remaining ingredients, stir, and cook on high for one hour. Reduce to low setting and cook an additional 7 to 8 hours. Taste for seasoning. Usually it is not necessary to add salt due to the high sodium content in the ham. Serves 4 to 6 The final recipe is for a vegetable dish which most children refuse to eat. Let the little sweethearts eat cake or chicken nuggets instead. Ratatouille 2 large onions, peeled and coarsely chopped 1 large eggplant peeled and cubed 2 large fresh, ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or one 16 ounce can of tomatoes 3 zucchinis sliced into 1-inch pieces 2 large green bell pepper cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley 1 teaspoon dried basil 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce 1 teaspoon salt One half teaspoon black pepper One half cup freshly grated Parmesan or Romano cheese Place all ingredients except grated cheese in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. Sprinkle with grated cheese and serve. Serves 8 to 10 Put your feet up, read a book, or take a nap while your appliance does the cooking. Welcome to 2020. Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
