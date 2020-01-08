On Monday, my mom and I went to Ellisville to attend the funeral of our cousin, who was taken far too early, thanks to cancer.
When she found out she had cancer, she opted to not take treatments. She knew how sick they can make a person and wanted to spend the rest of her life here on Earth with a good quality of life.
I respect that decision, for it couldn't have been an easy one. She was the mother of two and grandmother to three small adorable grandchildren.
For her, the decision to choose quality over quantity was the right one.
But there are some who choose to fight these types of illnesses, whether it be because they are young enough to endure the treatment or have a fierce will to beat the odds.
I believe that both decisions are admirable and unique to each situation.
People who don't choose treatment should not be harshly judged nor should people who do undergo treatments.
I've seen firsthand the effects of treatments such as chemotherapy and if faced with it myself, I'm not exactly sure which route I would take.
As I sat there during her funeral, I got to thinking, as I do, about my own mortality and what I would like my own funeral to look like. I know, it's a little morbid, but hear me out.
In my experience, funerals have always been very somber events, as I'm sure they are for most. I've been to funerals for people of all ages and it never gets any easier to say goodbye, even when we know death is imminent. When it's a sudden death, it's definitely harder to say goodbye to someone we love and care for.
The preacher kept referring to a "celebration," celebrating the fact that my cousin was a believer in Jesus Christ and was now in heaven.
But, there was no celebrating so to speak. And of course, family members are grieving for the loss of their loved one. There are so many that I miss and think about every day.
But, when I think about them, I think about the ways in which they loved life.
I'm not saying we should throw a Mardi Gras- type party when people pass away, but I also don't see the harm in it.
I attended one funeral where the deceased requested that no one wear black clothing, which is typical funeral attire, to her funeral.
In New Orleans, many funerals are accompanied with an upbeat second line.
I'm assuming some will say that I'm wrong or being disrespectful to the deceased for thinking a funeral should be more about celebrating a life with some fanfare. And that's fine, we all think differently.
For me, I think I would mostly want people to have a good time at my funeral. Share some anecdotes about how we may have met; share stories about some of the embarrassing things I've done; or even talk about the things they didn't like about me. Spice it up a little.
I'm a music lover through and through. On the drive home, I thought about some of my favorite songs that I would want to share with anyone who would come to my funeral.
The Blind Boys of Alabama recorded a fantastic gospel album in New Orleans with Allen Toussaint, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and the Hot 8 Brass Band. It's called "Down in New Orleans" and I highly recommend it.
Since Broadway musicals hold a huge place in my heart, I would love to have some highlights from "Les Miserables," "Phantom of the Opera," "The Waitress," or "Hamilton" playing.
And as an homage to my teenage years, there could be some tracks from N'SYNC, the Spice Girls, No Doubt, and more.
But I would also want classics from Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Howlin' Wolf, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Elvis Costello, Elvis Presley, and more.
I am in no way saying this is how people should perform funerals on the norm, nor am I trying to disrespect the way in which most funerals are conducted.
Losing someone to death is one of the most painful things we experience. But it's inevitable.
I think it's how they lived their lives that matters most. It's the impact they left on those left behind. And that can be through anything such as their words, their particular talents, etc.
I think their funeral should be more or less a reflection of that, a celebration of what they meant to friends and family and the things they loved.
It's nice to honor our departed ones doing something that they themselves enjoyed doing during their lifetime.
For instance, we still go to the Fairgrounds to watch horse racing in New Orleans. We used to go every year with my Paw Paw. It's a way of keeping his memory alive in our hearts and continuing the traditions he started.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
