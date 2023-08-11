There is no issue more at the front and center of contemporary spirituality than the problem of violence in our culture. We seem to live in a world which has become increasingly willing to turn to physical altercation in order to settle disputes, challenge those who disagree with certain positions, or simply wield weapons at the slightest provocation, or sometimes, at no provocation at all.
Here in our own, mostly peaceful community, on the Gulf Coast we have witnessed armed attacks on citizens. In the past two years at least 5 people have been killed by gun violence. Others have been seriously injured. Most of us have read the stories, or watched the news accounts. Many of us have spoken privately of the increasing concern. More recently, a group of concerned citizens in our area have begun to meet together to discuss ways in which this crisis might be addressed in healing and redemptive ways. Participants include community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, personnel, educators, clergy, business people and more. Contrary to the fears of some, these meetings are not about an attempt to abolish the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The focus is on calling our coastal area to address this problem by means of education, parental supervision, sensible gun regulation, and cooperation with public safety officials, who are as concerned as any of us about the challenges we face.
The heart of the issue is profoundly spiritual. It includes the need for a deepening respect for the value of human life. It calls for understanding that disagreements do not have to culminate in physical assault. Basic civility is an essential aspect of any society which hopes to live at peace with neighbors and respect differences of opinion.
Regardless of the religious preferences of people, or whether there is a religious preference at all, humanity itself has a spiritual essence which is worthy of value and nurture. This truth is magnified when the youth of our country are considered. We can ill-afford to sacrifice anyone on the altar of “stand your ground” bravado.
Yes, there are many times when mental health issues play a role in gun violence. This should be addressed with the help of competent professionals in the field.
Yes, many of us offer prayers and thoughts to those who have been killed or injured, and to their families. Turning to faith in times of crisis is appropriate, and it is well known in our part of the world.
It is also true that in Judeo-Christian scripture, healing often came with a call to do something. That is where we are now. Let us pray when we feel the need. Let us offer mental and other health support when it is necessary. But may we also work to heal the fabric of our culture. Let us speak out for peace. Let us seek social, communal, and even legal means to address the problem of gun violence. It could lead us to a place of redemption which, as yet, we have not known.
