A couple of years ago now, my sister gifted me with a pair of slippers that bear the name “Auntie Bear.”
My parents also got ones that have, “Grand Bear” stitched on them.
My nephew has a pair that says “Lil Bear,” and my sister has a pair that says “Mama Bear.”
I’ve always heard that one shouldn’t mess with a Mama Bear.
According to the urban dictionary, the top definition is a “mom who can be cuddly and lovable, but also has a ferocious side when it’s necessary to protect her cubs.”
Well, I’m here to tell you, if you didn’t know already, that Auntie Bears can be pretty protective of their nephew cubs, as well.
On the flip side, I also know that he has to learn about the world, which includes the good, the bad, and the ugly.
As I have learned through the years since my school days, and especially during 2020, bullies and ignorant behavior were, sadly, not left behind on the playground.
We just have new playgrounds, such as social media, the political arena, the business world, etc., etc.
Last week, my nephew’s first grade class was asked to bring some of their favorite games to class.
He brought one of his favorite board games, Monopoly, Jr.
And he said that only one other classmate brought a board game.
The majority of the students brought iPads and Nintendo consoles.
He also said that no one wanted to play his board game.
Oh I get it, electronic games are all the rage and of course, the youngsters would probably find Monopoly, Jr., boring.
But, I do believe his classmates should have been at least open to the idea of playing everyone’s games.
For my nephew, it’s not a matter of his parents (or his fairy grandparents and aunt and uncles) not being able to afford the “cool” games, it’s a matter of parenting.
He plays outside; he loves his trucks and race cars; he builds with Legos and sometimes plays on a device I believe is made by LeapFrog. (If I’m wrong about the manufacturer, he will read this and definitely let me know).
Some parents can’t afford the high cost of electronics, leaving their children to feel left out of many things. (Yes, I’m also referencing that jolly man in the red suit here, but that’s for another day).
I think my sister and brother-in-law are doing a great job with my nephew. But, I know that parents also feel the pressure to make sure their child doesn’t feel left out.
Anywho, the Auntie Bear in me wants to protect him from feeling left out just because he brings something different to the table. And no, I’m not going to go and yell at some first-graders (or their parents), no matter how much I would like to.
But once I calmed down a bit, I realize that I want him to be his own person. I don’t want him to follow the crowd or think that he has to.
Honestly, following the crowd can lead to such dangerous places. I’ve watched many a documentary about cults and their leaders, most recently the Jim Jones and Jonestown tragedy.
He is a creative, loving, intelligent, little boy. And I want him to follow his heart. If that means playing Monopoly, Jr., then that’s what it means. Somewhere out there, I’m sure there is a child who has not yet fallen prey to the zombie-inducing effects of technology. And no, I’m not saying they are bad all the time. I love playing video games, but there is more to life than cellphones, iPads, and Nintendos, we just have to be open to other possibilities.
As I began this column, my sister told me that my nephew’s former kindergarten teacher and now music teacher passed away on Monday. She was 33 years old and left behind a husband and three-year-old daughter.
Now, my sister and brother-in-law, along with several other parents, have to explain death to their youngsters.
I know there is no way to shield him from the devastating effects of death, it is the one true constant in this world.
But, as I have said before, he is a special little boy. His mom explained to him what had happened and that he wouldn’t see his teacher anymore.
He asked if she was playing a harp in heaven.
My sister was shocked and asked him how he knew about harps. He told her he didn’t know and described how a harp looks. He also added that it is because he is smart.
He’s only six and he is already learning how to handle his grief without much help from his elders.
The truth is that no one knows what the beyond actually looks like. Many people are guided by their faith and have an idea. But as far as concrete and tangible proof of what happens after death, there is none that I know of. So it can be difficult to explain.
As much as I want to protect him from things, I know it’s not in his best interest to do so. The world is not all unicorns and rainbows.
Navigating this life is hard. It is riddled with grief, but also joy. It’s better to learn how to manage sooner rather than later. And be prepared to be humbled, admit mistakes, and just try to live your life to the best of your abilities. Remain teachable and kind. That’s what I want my nephew to remember. But I also want him to know that Auntie Bear will always be there when he needs advice, a shoulder to cry on, or a good laugh.
“There is no normal life that is free of pain. It’s the very wrestling with our problems that can be impetus for our growth.” — Fred Rogers.
Cassandra is a staff writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
