We have now entered the liturgical season of Advent. It is significant in at least two ways. First of all, it marks the beginning of a new year in the liturgy of the Christian church. The first Sunday of Advent, which was last Sunday, is the beginning of a new year of scriptural emphasis and spiritual insight. Throughout the course of the year people in worship will be guided by specific texts from the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament), Psalms, Christian Scriptures (New Testament), and a selection from the Gospels.
In addition to the scriptural and liturgical emphasis, the season of Advent ushers into the church the journey toward the birth of Jesus, the season of Christmas, and the celebration of his ministry in the history of the world.
There are numerous ways to observe this season. One of the most prominent is the recognition of the need for preparation.
The Christian church is more than just a way to live. It is also a recognition of the importance of continuing preparedness for the journey of faith.
Advent is NOT Christmas. While commercial influence leads us to much cultural misunderstanding of the season, Christmas begins on December 25 not on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Some goals for the observance of Advent are as follows:
*It should help us to remember the Judeo-Christian stories and traditions. They have given us the spiritual insight and wisdom which have guided us through the ages. It serves to remind us that we stand upon the shoulders of the Hebrew tradition, and that the Christian faith will forever be connected to that journey. Rather than looking upon Jewishness as an opposite of the Christian faith it would be more accurate to see it as a great blessing and forerunner to who we are becoming.
*A second goal is to use the season of Advent to prepare ourselves in a spiritual sense for the profound remembrance of the coming of Jesus Christ into the world. There are many ways to interpret this experience and to incorporate it into the way we live our lives. Among the most important must be the influence of the teachings about love, grace, forgiveness. and hope. Whether one has a literal view of the events surrounding the birth of Jesus, or swings under a more symbolic and liberal banner, the truth to be found in the teachings is crucial.
And so, we begin. It is a beginning which has been repeated across the generations and centuries. It is a powerful time of introspection and potential growth. May it lead us to renewed wisdom and strengthened faith.
