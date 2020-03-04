Where would we be without John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich? He was a British nobleman who would not stop playing cards long enough to eat a meal with a knife and fork. According to history, in 1762 he asked the chef to slap some meat between two pieces of bread so he could eat without having to leave the card table. It is rumored that he spent as many as twenty-four hours at the gaming table without rising. I wonder if he is also the inventor of the adult diaper. As usual, I digress. Apparently, his sedentary gambling habit had little effect on his longevity. He lived to the ripe old age of seventy-four, which in the eighteenth century was quite good. If you are wondering, there are still some Sandwiches still running around in England. I believe the present one is the eleventh Earl of Sandwich. That is, if he did not marry some American actress, relinquish his title, and move out of the country. Now that the history lesson has concluded, let us get on to the recipes. I have a few sandwich recipes to present to you. This first is for open faced sandwiches; therefore, I do not recommend playing cards while eating them. Hot Crab Sandwiches 1 pound lump crab meat 1 cup mayonnaise I bunch green onions, finely chopped 1 teaspoon horseradish 1 teaspoon salt One teaspoon lemon juice One fourth teaspoon cayenne pepper 2 cups finely shredded lettuce (iceberg or romaine) 2 ripe tomatoes cut into 12 slices 6 English muffins, split. lightly toasted, and buttered 12 thin slices mozzarella Pre heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the mayonnaise, green onions, horseradish, salt, lemon juice, and cayenne. Gently fold in the crab meat being careful to leave the lumps intact. Carefully fold in the shredded lettuce. Place a tomato slice on each prepared English muffin half, spoon the crab mixture over the tomato slices, and top with the cheese. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until cheese begins to melt. Serves at once Serves 6 Hopefully, this next recipe will satisfy any vegans you have to feed. Check the ingredients on the bread label to make sure it does not contain any butter or milk. You can always make your own rye bread. Alfalfa Sprout and Avocado Sandwich 2 avocados, peeled and thinly sliced 1 teaspoon lemon juice 4 tablespoons vegan margarine (yuck!) softened 2 teaspoons deli mustard 8 slices Jewish rye bread Salt and pepper to taste 1 cup alfalfa or bean sprouts 4 lettuce leaves (Romaine or iceberg) Sprinkle the lemon juice over the avocado slices. Combine the margarine and deli mustard and spread on the bread slices. Salt and pepper the avocado to taste and arrange on half of the bread slices. Top each with the sprouts, a lettuce leaf, and the remaining bread. Serves 4 This next sandwich is for the children, but adults have been known to sneak in a couple of bites. Peanut Butter and Apple Sandwiches One half cup peanut butter (smooth or chunky) 3 tablespoons honey 8 slices raisin bread, lightly toasted (white bread if your child dislikes raisins) 1 apple, cored and sliced (peel it if your little darling will only eat an apple without the peel) Combine the peanut butter and honey. Spread on half of the bread slices. Arrange the sliced apple over the peanut butter and top with the remaining bread. Cut in half and serve Makes 4 sandwiches. What would a column about sandwiches be without the king of all sandwiches? Where I come from a king beats an earl all day long. Of course, it is only my opinion, but I cannot deny my New Orleans roots. The bread and olive salad can be found at your local supermarket that begins with an R. Muffuletta 2 cups olive salad, slightly drained 1 round loaf Muffuletta or Italian bread (about 8 inches across) 4 ounces thinly sliced Italian salami 4 ounces thinly sliced provolone cheese 4 ounces thinly sliced Italian ham 4 ounces thinly sliced mozzarella cheese Slice the bread in half horizontally, generously brush each cut half with some of the juice from the olive salad. Place the sliced salami in the bottom half of the bread and cover with half of the olive salad. Cover the olive salad with the provolone cheese, the Italian ham and the mozzarella cheese. Top with the remaining olive salad and cover with the remaining piece of bread. Press down slightly and serve immediately, or tightly wrap and chill. Serves 4 Some people eat their muffulettas at room temperature, but I like to cut my mine into quarters and place in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes or until the cheese begins to melt. In retrospect, New Orleans has more than one king of sandwiches, the other is the poor boy or po’ boy as many now pronounce it. Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
A Toast to the Earl of Sandwich
- By Linda Bigler, Contributing Writer
-
-
- 0
