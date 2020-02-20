Now that winter is almost over in the south, all nine days of it, it is time to warm our hearts with some recipes that make us nostalgic for some down-home southern cooking. This first recipe can be prepared with an electric mixer or in a food processor.
Beer Cheese
1-pound sharp cheddar cheese, finely grated 6 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce 1 cup beer One half cup chopped, toasted pecans Place the cheese in a mixing bowl; add the garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco. Beat on medium speed until combined. With the mixer running, slowly pour in the beer until the mixture is smooth. Tightly pack the cheese mixture into a bowl. Top with the chopped pecans. Tightly cover and chill for at least 24 hours. Remove from refrigerator about 30 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers. Makes about 2 cups The next recipe calls for red snapper, but codfish, mahi-mahi, or other mild fish fillets can be used.
Baked Red Snapper Fillets
4 red snapper fillets (8 to 10 ounces each) 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning One half teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Juice of 2 lemons, strained 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 3 cloves garlic, crushed 2 ripe, medium tomatoes, cored and sliced about one fourth inch thick 2 tablespoons, chopped fresh flat leaf parsley Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Pat the fillets dry and season both sides with Creole seasoning and black pepper. Combine the lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic in a shallow baking dish. Add the fillets to the dish and turn once or twice to evenly moisten with the lemon juice mixture. Place the sliced tomatoes over the fillets. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the fillets flake with a fork. Sprinkle with the parsley and serve immediately. Serves 4
Minted Carrots
1-pound carrots, washed, scraped and cut into one fourth inch diagonal slices 1 cup water 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar 4 tablespoons butter One half teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons chiffonade of fresh mint leaves Place the carrots in a saucepan; add the water, salt, and sugar. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer and tightly cover the pan. Cook for 15 minutes. Check for doneness. Carrots should be tender, but not mushy. Stir in the butter and pepper. Remove from heat sprinkle in the mint and teat for seasoning, serve at once. Serves 4
Be sure to taste the greens before adding any salt because the salt pork may be salty enough to season the greens.
Greens
3 pounds fresh young greens (turnip, collard, mustard, or a combination) 2 pounds salt pork with rind removed and cut into one- inch squares 2 cups water 2 large onions, chopped 1 fresh jalapeno pepper, chopped 1 tablespoon sugar Salt and pepper to taste Strip the greens from the stems. Wash the greens well in cold water until all traces of grit and dirt are gone. Place the salt pork in a large, heavy skillet and fry over medium heat until crisp. Remove the salt pork with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the onion and jalapeno pepper to the rendered fat and cook until the onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Pour the water in the skillet and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside. Place the greens in a 5 to 6-quart Dutch oven set over high heat. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes or until wilted. Add the ingredients from the skillet, the fried salt pork, and the sugar to the greens. Stir until combined. Cover and cook over medium heat for about 45 minutes or until greens are tender. Taste for seasoning. Drain off the liquid and reserve it for “pot likker” in which your cornbread can be dunked. Serves 6
What good is all that pot likker if you have no cornbread for dunking?
Cornbread 1
and one fourth cups white cornmeal Three fourth cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon baking powder One fourth teaspoon baking soda One half teaspoon salt 2 large eggs 1 cup buttermilk or sour milk One fourth cup honey 2 tablespoons butter, melted Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan, set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl beat together the eggs, milk, honey, and melted butter. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Do not overbeat. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately Makes 9 servings
Enjoy some southern favorites and have a fantastic week. Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
