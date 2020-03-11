I feel like growing up in small cities like Bay St. Louis and Waveland gives people a greater appreciation for small businesses.
For the past 19 years, Connie from Hairworks in Bay St. Louis has been the only person to touch my hair.
Beth at Face and Body Advanced Aesthetics has been keeping my runaway eyebrows in check for years, as well.
And my mornings wouldn’t be complete without a double dirty chai latte from Mockingbird Cafe.
It doesn’t end there. When I can shop and eat local, I certainly do. Even when I’m visiting other towns. I especially enjoyed visiting Saugerties, New York, which has an adorable downtown area.
Which is what I do enjoy about working for the hometown newspaper versus something larger.
I’ve written stories about some of my former classmates, teachers, and more.
It’s interesting to see what everyone has been up to since we parted ways in high school.
One of my childhood friends, Brooke, started her bakery project B.A.K.E. (Building a Kinder Environment) and I had the opportunity to write about the project for the Picayune Item newspaper.
Now, she has her own successful bakery, Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach, and recently opened Dolce Cafe in Gulfport. I’ve been to both and can honestly say that the baked goods and food are quite the culinary treat.
On the flip side, I see more and more small businesses open and, sadly, close soon after.
I often wonder if it was a person’s lifelong dream to open their own small business and then to see that dream crumble. I can only imagine the heartbreak.
It seems the world is now overcome by bigger corporations, technological advances, and our own desires to shop using our electronic devices from the comfort of our homes.
I often wonder how long it will be before people won’t dream of opening their small business and instead join the other worker bees in a corporate giant.
In a smaller working environment, the employees become almost like a family. We care about each other, talk about our problems, and even share in personal triumphs and show support during times of grief.
In a large company of thousands of employees, I’d be surprised if some of the higher-ups knew some of the employees’ names, which is admittedly hard to do with so many.
With the rise of online shopping and such, even larger stores like Toys “R” Us closed its brick-and-mortar stores. I was so sad about that one. I grew up walking down the aisles of that store and eyeing all the toys. I even remember the Sears’ Wishbook, which had pages of toys to look through while I made a Christmas list.
I really hope that Main Street USA and small businesses are not headed towards extinction.
My friend Brooke had a dream to open her own business and made it happen. It is a success and beloved by the community and beyond.
I am definitely not opposed to technological advances and some corporate entities, because after all, it does provide more jobs for people.
But, I hope it doesn’t come at the expense of the working people and dreamers in small towns across the United States and even the world.
I like the relationship I’ve built with my hair stylist, Connie. She has been a support system throughout many of my life’s trials. You can’t get that kind of treatment or friendship at a larger chain-type establishment.
The girls at the Mockingbird Cafe know my name and have my order memorized. One day, I will throw them a curve ball and change it up. Ha ha.
But it’s these personalized touches that make doing business in the Bay and Waveland so special and keep me and others coming back.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.