On March 30, the city of Diamondhead will re-open city hall with a reduced staff at 8 a.m.
According to the Diamondhead press release, the city is restricting face-to-face contact with employees and residents.
Below are a list of services offered to the residents at this time:
1. Access to City Hall: Restricted access to city hall by the general public will continue, and only city employees may enter the building.
2. Communicating with City Hall: Residents are asked to use the phone, email or website to communicate with the staff at City Hall (office: 228-222-4626 / email: info@diamondhead.ms.gov).
3. Court Department: Court payments should be made online or over the phone. If needed, payments can be made at city hall through our protected window. Community service and the domestic violence intervention programs are postponed until further notice. Municipal court hearings are postponed until April 17. If needed, residents may file complaints through the protected window in our court department.
4. Building Department: Building permits and applications can be submitted through the city website, mailed, emailed or faxed to the building department. Construction documents should be emailed to the building department at rjones@diamondhead.ms.gov. Building permit fees should be paid over the phone or by mail. If needed, building permits applications, fees and other construction documents can be delivered to the building department through the protected window in the court department. Building inspections may be scheduled by emailing darcenaux@diamondhead.ms.gov or by calling the building inspector at 228-216-5683.
5. Public Works: Our staff will be working in shifts with a reduced staff, and the staff will be focused on cutting grass, picking up litter and picking up shrubbery. All other non-emergency projects are on hold. Residents are asked not to communicate with public works staff that are working in the city. The paving project will continue as planned by the contractor.
