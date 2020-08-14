The city of Diamondhead has scheduled a special election next month to fill the seat left open after Mayor Thomas E. “Tommy” Schafer died on July 31 from complications after surgery.
The nonpartisan special election is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Diamondhead Community Center and Diamondhead City Hall.
The last day for candidates to qualify is Aug. 26 by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets will be available at city hall Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Those interested in running for the office must have been Diamondhead residents for at least two years prior to the election.
If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, then the two highest-placing candidates will compete again in a runoff three weeks after the election.
Those residents who are not yet registered voters but would like to register may do so at city hall this Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m.-noon.
