A Diamondhead man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 15 years in federal prison for possession of what prosecutors called a “massive amount of child pornography.”
Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. on Wednesday sentenced Taryn Goin Naidoo, 41, to 170 months in prison on each of three separate counts of knowingly possessing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, Acting Asst. Attorney general Brian C. Rabbitt off the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Acting Special Agent in Charge Gilbert Trill of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans said in a press release Thursday.
The sentences will run concurrently, followed by 15 years of supervised release for each charge, also to run concurrently, the judge ruled.
“From July 2017 through October 2018, HSI conducted an investigation with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Diamondhead Police Department which resulted in the seizure and forensic examination of multiple electronic devices found at Naidoo’s residence, to include Micro SD cards, laptop computers, notepads or tablets, and hard drives,” according to the press release. “The evidence found on the electronic devices and the timeline of that evidence proved Naidoo knowingly possessed over 70,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, to include images of minors under the age of 12.”
Naidoo was first charged in a federal criminal indictment on Sept. 7, 2018, and in a superseding indictment on May 29, 2019, according to the release. He was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Gulfport on Jan. 10 of this year after a five-day trial.
“This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones and Ralph Paradiso of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS),” according to the release. “This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.”
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
