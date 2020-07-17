Beginning Monday, July 20, face coverings will be required in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, the company announced in a press release.
“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” the company stated. “Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where this is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.”
According to the CDC, face coverings can help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance, the release states.
In addition signage, Walmart has implemented the role of “Health Ambassador,” who will be stationed near the entrance to remind customers without a mask of the store’s new requirements.
“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” the release states. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20. To help ensure with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.”
At Sam’s Club, associates will follow the same process, the release states. Complimentary masks will be provided or members can purchase masks in the club, the release states.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” the release states. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone. We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognized the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
