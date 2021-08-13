Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and senior deputy and director of the Office of Health Protection Jim Craig on Wednesday provided an update on COVID-19’s burden on the healthcare system and the arrival of federal medical assistance.
“It’s been kind of a hard time around at the Department of Health,” Dobbs said. “It’s been exhausting. I think we’re all emotionally spent. I kind of personally feel like I’m an air traffic controller and every day I’m watching two airliners collide and I’m constantly warning, we’re constantly warning to change course, and we never do. It is distressing to see what is going on and know that almost all these deaths are preventable.”
Dobbs said that there are more deaths in younger age groups now.
“No longer are people 65 and older the leading group for mortality, it’s people in the 50 to 64 range,” Dobbs said. “There’s a very simple reason for that and that’s because the vast majority of our 65-plus folks have been vaccinated and only about half of those 50 to 64 range have been. So, we’ve got a lot more tragedy on the way.”
Dobbs said the daily average number of cases reported is 2,700, “far higher than any previous peak we’ve seen throughout the pandemic.”
Dobbs said daily hospital admissions continue to climb at a “staggering” rate.
“We essentially have zero ICU capacity and dozens of people waiting in ERs to get an ICU bed,” Dobbs said. “We know that from a historical perspective, for every 100 cases, about seven or eight of them are going to end up in the hospital. So every day we report 1,000 cases, we’re going to have 70 to 80 new patients being hospitalized.”
Dobbs said that most of the people being hospitalized are under the age of 50.
“To be very clear, the vast majority of new cases are unvaccinated,” Dobbs said.
The vaccination status of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from July 15 to Aug. 11 are published on MSDH’s website and are updated on week days.
Two percent of the cases are occurring in the fully- vaccinated while 98 percent occurred in the unvaccinated. With regards to hospitalizations, 10 percent is occurring in the fully-vaccinated and 90 percent of hospitalizations are unvaccinated. As far as COVID-19 deaths, 16 percent is occurring in the fully-vaccinated with 84 percent of deaths in the unvaccinated, the report states.
“Among this breakthrough death group, the median age is 78 and more than half have serious underlying immune issues and immune compromised states,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs said that there is an increase in daily immunizations.
“We more than tripled our rate compared to a month ago, but we still have a long way to go,” he said. “We have about a million Mississippians who still need the protection from COVID from Delta. It’s true now more than ever. People are either going to get COVID or get the vaccine. And this Delta variant is so contagious leading to so much death and misery that we really need to do everything we can to prevent this transmission, so please, if you’re not vaccinated, please go ahead and get vaccinated. But know it’s going to take a few weeks for immunization to be available to you to protect you.”
Dobbs also recommended that anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to speak with his or her health provider about treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which can reduce hospitalization by about 80 to 90 percent.
Byers said that the COVID-19 vaccine is “safe, effective, and strongly recommended in women who are pregnant, women who are of childbearing age.”
“There have not been any indications of problems with fertility as a result of getting the vaccination,” he said. “There have not been any increases in miscarriages from the vaccination in pregnant women. As a matter of fact, the risk of having complications from COVID is far greater than the risk associated with the vaccine, which are none. We’ve had over 7,700 deaths in the state due to COVID and zero due to vaccination.”
Byers said that deciding to delay or not get the vaccine is making the decision to “increase your risk of being infected with COVID.”
“And when you become infected with COVID, not only are you putting yourself at risk, but because of the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant, you’re putting individuals around you at risk,” Byers said. “And these are individuals who are vulnerable potentially who may have severe outcomes, hospitalizations, and deaths as a result of an infection.”
Craig said that the situation with the state’s hospital is “much worse” than it was during the state’s peak of cases and hospitalizations earlier this year.
“Our COVID system of care continues to be active and mandatory for all of the hospitals in the state,” he said. “Its purpose is to help transfer patients for critical care services that just can’t be accommodated by our normal referral process.”
Craig said that there are shortages in medical staffing.
“It’s not a matter of not having enough beds throughout the state, it’s a matter of not having enough staff to staff those beds throughout the state,” he said.
Craig said that 73 hospitals have forwarded staffing needs.
“We’re working with the federal government to see what type of aid we can bring to our state to meet some of those COVID staffing needs,” he said. “Been working with the governor, MEMA, and the health department requesting federal resources to assist in providing that medical staffing and starting last night under a federal mission assignment, our partners at the federal veterans administration have provided to us five ICU beds at the Biloxi VA and five ICU beds at the Jackson VA to place into rotation in the COVID system of care.”
MS Med One, which is one of the state’s 50 bed hospitals, along with the state’s mobile emergency room has been deployed to the University of Mississippi Medical Medical Center in Jackson, Craig said.
“To help support this deployment, we’ve also requested a federal clinical staff package to assist and they are fulfilling that request with a federal disaster medical team,” Craig said. “If you remember, during Hurricane Katrina these were the teams that came in and assisted us from the federal government in our 14 hospitals that were damaged during Hurricane Katrina.”
Craig said the team will be ready to work beginning Friday, Aug. 13.
“In addition, we’ve requested 10 federal medical teams to assist with the administration of monoclonal antibodies to help shore up our current efforts and to meet the increase in demand,” Craig said.
The COVID-19 field hospital at the UMMC opened Friday morning. The 20-bed low-acuity facility is located in a parking garage next to the UMMC campus and will be joined by an outpatient area that will offer monoclonal antibody treatment to the public.
MSDH is also offering assistance to businesses, organizations, cities, groups or individuals interested in holding a COVID-19 vaccination event in their community, particularly in rural or minority communities with less access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Call the MS COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6543 for more information.
Craig also announced a new initiative called “Shots at the Shop,” which will train African-American barbers and stylists to help “relay correct information to their customers, friends, and communities. The shops are encouraged to hold vaccine events in or near their shops.”
Craig said the program is paying $1,000 to shops which undergo training and host an event. The program is scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 and open to 500 of Mississippi’s barbershops and salons.
If you are homebound and need assistance getting your COVID-19 vaccination, send an email to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the Hotline at 877-978-6543.
