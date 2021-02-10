The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 684 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 25 deaths, including 11 new cases in Hancock County.
The new deaths occurred between Jan. 15 and Feb. 8.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 283,753, with 6,367 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, MSDH reported 656 new cases and 73 deaths; On Monday, it reported 635 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. On Sunday, MSDH reported 900 cases with three new deaths; on Saturday, the agency reported 1,036 cases of the virus and 44 deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,259 cases of coronavirus with 71 deaths. There were 11 new cases reported in Hancock County on Tuesday; 12 on Monday; 11 on Sunday; and six new cases reported on Saturday.
Also as of Wednesday, Harrison County had 15,846 cases with 253 deaths.
Pearl River County had 3,878 total cases with 121 deaths.
As of Feb. 8, the MSDH estimates that 253,140 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Feb. 9, there were 673 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 193 patients in an ICU and 53 patients on ventilators. There were also 47 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
