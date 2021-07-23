The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hancock County on July 28-31.
No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Wednesday, July 28th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 29th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, July 30th
9 a.m. – noon
Saturday, July 31st
9 a.m. – noon
Hancock County Kiln Shelter
18320 Hwy 43
Kiln, Mississippi
Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.
