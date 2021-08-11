Dr. Sandra Reed, superintendent of the Bay-Waveland School District, on Monday announced the district would enact a new mask mandate to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and the district board of trustees unanimously approved Reed’s recommendation to create a vaccination incentive for school employees.
“Because testing facilities are finding themselves at full capacity, and contact tracing is becoming increasingly more difficult for our school nurses, we have found ourselves in a position to require that all students and staff wear face masks throughout the school day, effective Tuesday, Aug.10,” Reed said in a message to parents Monday.
“Please remember that each of us can do a few key things to help prevent the spread of COVID to include things such as wearing masks when indoors and when socializing outside of one’s nuclear family; still engage in social distancing efforts and limit unnecessary social gatherings; practice good hygiene practices such as covering your cough and using good hand hygiene. Most importantly, if your child is symptomatic, please keep him or her home and consult with your child’s school nurse. We believe that the key to keeping COVID down in the district is to keep sick students out of school buildings.”
Reed also urged everyone eligible — parents and age-appropriate students — to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The school year officially began last Tuesday. Unlike most other school districts on the Coast, Bay-Waveland did not initially enact a mask mandate.
“To date, we have had a total of seven staff members that are positive (for COVID-19) and 21 students,” Reed told school board members at their meeting Monday, which was a continuation of the Aug. 2 meeting.
“It is because we spent a large part of the day today dealing with contact tracing of positive cases, and we found we were spending an inordinate amount of time doing that,”
The board unanimously approved Reed’s vaccination incentive policy for district employees — all employees who show proof they have been fully vaccinated by Nov. 30 will get a one-time payment of $1,000 on Dec. 17.
The vaccination payment will be made through the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund.
In other action Monday, the board approved the district’s $30.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Board members heard full details on the budget at the Aug. 2 meeting.
The board is scheduled to meet in regular session again on Sept. 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Bay-Waveland School District between Aug.2-6 (case numbers between 1 and five are suppressed to protect personal identity):
• Bay High School, 1-5 positive cases among students; two total students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
• Bay Waveland Middle School: 1-5 positive cases among teachers/staff; 1-5 positive cases among students; six total students quarantined due to COVID exposure.
• North Bay Elementary School, 1-5 positive cases among students; 10 students quarantined.
• Waveland Elementary School: Zero cases reported.
