JACKSON, Miss. – In order to better serve you, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is improving its current system of scheduling second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. For your convenience, we will now schedule second doses through reminder emails or the hotline.
For those who have already received a first vaccine, you will now receive an email message with instructions on scheduling your second appointment.
Again, you may always call our hotline for scheduling assistance. The COVID-19 Hotline is 877-978-6453.
We appreciate your patience.
Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.
