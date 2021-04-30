Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday repealed Executive Order 1549, reversing all COVID-19 restrictions, except those in schools.
The new order, 1551, takes effect April 30 at 5 p.m.
According to the order, “Mississippi has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations since mid-January 2021, and more than one million Mississippians have received at least the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination with over 715,000 Mississippians being fully vaccinated.”
The mask mandate will remain in effect inside school buildings and classrooms for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, the order states.
Reeves still encourages residents to follow the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which include: Wearing a face covering, covering the nose and mouth while in public places when it is not possible to maintain social distancing; avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors; maintain social distancing between persons not in your household; practice good hygiene such as hand washing; and stay at home if you feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms.
The order also states that businesses can implement their own policies with regard to masks, etc.
