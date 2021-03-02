Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday issued Executive Order 1549, which removes all county mask mandates and allows for businesses to operate at full capacity without state-imposed rules or restrictions.
The new order goes into effect on March 3 at 5 p.m. and stays in effect until March 31.
“Today, I signed what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding COVID-19,” Reeves said Tuesday. “Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate.”
The only rules that will remain in place are those for K-12 schools, which will still require a mask where social distancing is not possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50 percent capacity and 25 percent maximum seating capacity inside. Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating is now increased to 50 percent.
“I am replacing our current orders with recommendations,” Reeves said. “Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID.”
Reeves asked that Mississippians continue to use their “best judgement and continue to look after your loved ones.”
“There is no replacement within the government for good common sense,” Reeves said.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state’s health officer, said Tuesday that 50 percent of Mississippians 75 and older have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. A large proportion is fully vaccinated.
About 45 percent of those who are 65 and older have received their first dose.
Dobbs advised that those who are over 65 and that residents who are 16 and older who have chronic conditions not attend gatherings until they are fully vaccinated.
Dobbs said that more than 600,000 vaccinations have been administered statewide.
Appointments for the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine will soon be made available on the health department’s website.
Dobbs said Tuesday that there is a broad criteria for vaccinations right now: Residents over 65; people with high risk conditions over 16; first responders, healthcare workers, educators, and day care workers.
A copy of executive order 1549 can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
