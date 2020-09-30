Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced his new Safe Recovery order, Executive Order No. 1525.
This order replaces the Safe Return and its amendments and combines all social distancing measures into one executive order, a release from the governor’s office states.
“I have always tried to stress the important balance of this time; we cannot allow our system to collapse, and we should not use the heavy-hand of government more than it is justified,” Reeves said Wednesday. “We have to tailor our actions to the current threat and make sure that they do not go beyond what is reasonable.”
The statewide mask mandate ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. However, Reeves said Wednesday that he encourages residents to continue wearing face coverings while in public places.
The new order takes effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and will remain in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 11, unless rescinded, modified, or extended, the release states.
According to the new order,
“All persons with the state of Mississippi are strongly encouraged to follow the CDC’s and Mississippi Department of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Wearing a face covering, covering the nose and mouth, while in public spaces whenever it is not possible to maintain a minimum of six feet of social distancing from persons not in the same household.
- Avoid large gatherings, particularly indoor gatherings.
- Maintain social distancing (at least six feet) between persons not in your household.
- Practice good hand hygiene, including washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public space.
- Stay at home if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.”
Under the new order, Reeves also eased some of the social distancing restrictions.
“A few of the relaxed restrictions include increasing attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events such as football games to 50 percent of seating capacity, limiting group gatherings when you are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors, and requiring masks for schools and close contact businesses like salons and barbershops,” the release states.
Read the full order at www.seacoastecho.com.
