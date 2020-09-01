Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday extended the Safe Return Order for two more weeks, which includes the statewide mask mandate, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“The next 10 days are critical,” Reeves said during his press conference. “If you look at our seven day rolling average and total number of cases, we are about where we were just before July 4.”
In regards to K-12 organized events, Executive Order 1520 states, “Attendance at K-12 outdoor and indoor organized extracurricular events, including but not limited to athletic competitions, band performances and concerts, cheer performances, and theater performances shall be permitted subject to the following limitations: i. Attendance shall be limited to a maximum of 25 percent of the venue’s seating capacity (excluding coaches, directors, teachers, referees/officials, medical personnel, staff/workers, and press/media) depending on space available to ensure a minimum of six feet social distancing between persons not in the same household.”
The new order will expire on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m.
