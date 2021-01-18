Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced additional COVID-19 vaccine measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe and help individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Twenty-thousand new appointments - loaded into the system today - are for first doses and can be booked at covidvaccine.umc.edu OR by calling 877-978-6453," according to a statement from the governor's office issued Monday afternoon.
"Since receiving the first doses of the vaccine, we have administered over 105,000 of the first dose, along with 9,719 second doses - making that many Mississippians fully vaccinated. A total of 114,947 doses have been given across the state. "
Reeves said the website has also been expanded to be able to help 6,000 individuals per second get an appointment to receive the vaccine. The call center is also being expanded so callers should have less of a wait time, Reeves said.
"We celebrated a milestone over the weekend, with more than 100,000 Mississippians receiving vaccinations for COVID-19," Reeves said. "That’s something we can all be proud of, as we work to get even more access to all."
