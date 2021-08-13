While the COVID-19 pandemic is causing increasing problems for most Mississippi hospitals, Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock is “hanging in there,” its CEO Wilson Thomas said Friday — but the need for local residents to get vaccinated is vital.
“Our staff’s doing the best we can,” Thomas said Friday. “It’s a fluid situation with our capacity. We have a lot of COVID patients, but that changes hourly to daily. We have high volumes in the ER, but we’re doing what we can to help the community.”
Unlike a lot of other hospitals, Thomas said, Ochsner -Hancock’s intensive care unit isn’t yet full to capacity.
However, he said, “we’ve got to get people vaccinated. We’re at roughly 35 percent (of population vaccinated) statewide. We’re not going to get out of this pandemic unless we get close to herd immunity, which is about 90 percent. We’re not anywhere near that.”
While Ochsner - Hancock is still offering COVID-19 vaccines, Thomas said, “At this point, people can go almost anywhere to get it. The supply has outpaced the demand, so far, so people don’t need to be dependent on the hospital or any one source. You can get it at Walmart, Walgreens, just about any pharmacy.”
Thomas said that anyone with questions or concerns about the vaccines can call the hospital and speak with him or “any type of physician. We’ve got physicians ready to talk with people, whether it’s a pregnant mother or anyone down the line with any kind of medical condition they’re worried about.”
You can call Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock at 228-467-8600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.