The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 653 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, and six new deaths -- with more than a thousand Mississippians currently hospitalized for the virus.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 52,957, with 1,501 deaths," according to the MSDH's statement Monday. "There are now 189 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
"Currently there are 949 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 230 more with suspected COVID-19."
The agency reported 1,207 new cases and 15 deaths on Sunday; and 1,434 new cases and 17 new deaths on Saturday.
As of Monday, a total of 277 cases and 14 deaths had been reported in Hancock County since the pandemic began, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Monday, a total of 1,824 cases were reported in Harrison County, along with 26 deaths, including 120 cases and 13 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County reported a total fo 431 cases and 34 deaths as of Monday, with 53 of the cases and 14 of the deaths in long-term care facilities.
MSDH estimates that, as of Sunday, 35,071 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.
Also as of Sunday, 442,848 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus statewide.
MSDH attributed the spread to a lack of social distancing and other precautions that have been used since the pandemic began.
"COVID-19 is spreading in the state through gatherings of more than a few people without strictly observing safety precautions," according to the statement. "When a group is together for hours rather than minutes, the chances of disease transmission rise even higher. "Distance is a powerful tool against COVID-19, but — like face coverings and handwashing — it works only if we use it consistently."
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.
