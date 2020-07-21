The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,635 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including eight in Hancock County — and 21 deaths, five of which occurred between June 30 and July 12, identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 45,524, with 1,389 deaths,” according to MSDH’s statement on Tuesday. “Today's cases included 30 among residents in long-term care facilities, and seven resident deaths. There are now 154 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
“Rising hospitalizations continue to place unprecedented stress on the state's medical care system. 943 Mississippians are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 211 more with suspected COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday, Hancock County’s totals stood at 212 cases with 14 deaths, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County — now deemed one of the state’s COVID-19 “hot spots” — on Tuesday had 1,521 total cases with 20 deaths, including 97 cases and 10 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County had 383 cases and 32 deaths as of Tuesday, including 52 cases and 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of July 19, MSDH estimates that 30,315 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.
As of July 20, 409,849 people had been tested for the virus in the state.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, MSDH urged people to get back to doing what it takes to control the spread of the virus.
“We've seen smart moves like social distancing, face coverings and staying home succeed in controlling COVID-19,” according to the agency’s statement. “It's time to get back to what works.”
