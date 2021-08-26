During its weekly briefing on Wednesday, officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the sixth pediatric COVID-19-related death in the state since the pandemic began.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the recent death was in a youth less than five years old.
Byers said that there has been an increase in the number of pediatric hospitalizations, either in ICU for treatment or on the ventilator.
As of Aug. 24, Byers said, seven children were hospitalized in ICU and three were on the ventilator.
He said that there has been increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children ages five-to-17 years old.
“Certainly, a lot of these children are unvaccinated and we’re encouraging everybody now to make sure that your children 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated,” Byers said.
As far as hospitalizations, the state is seeing a large number of patients in the hospital, in ICU, or on a ventilator.
“Now again, we are seeing some flattening out of these numbers,” he said. “And certainly, that’s encouraging. But this is still an enormous amount of pressure that’s on the hospital system.”
Byers said that anyone who does become infected with COVID should speak with their health provider about monoclonal antibodies treatment, which can reduce the risk of developing severe complications and/or hospitalization.
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
Byers said that the state is still seeing a high number of cases per day, more than 3,000 per day.
“We are seeing what looks like some improvement in the number of cases that we’re reporting out every day,” he said.
However, Byers said that there is still a “lot” of transmission.
“We’re still seeing a lot of cases that are occurring in the state, even with what looks like some potential plateau,” he said. “We are nowhere near out of this yet. We are still seeing a lot of impact from this.”
From July 28 to Aug. 24, two percent of the COVID-19 cases in the state were among the vaccinated, with 98 percent of the cases in the unvaccinated. The vaccinated make up 10 percent of the hospitalizations and 90 percent are unvaccinated. Fourteen percent of the deaths are in the vaccinated while 86 percent of deaths are in unvaccinated individuals, MSDH reports.
Senior deputy and director of the Office of Health Protection Jim Craig said the COVID System of Care is still active and mandatory for hospitals, especially when transporting patients for critical care.
Craig reiterated that there are beds available but the problem continues to be “insufficient staffing” to operate all the beds.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced that more than 1,000 healthcare personnel have been deployed to Mississippi’s hospitals.
Craig added that the state requested eight additional teams to assist with the administration of monoclonal antibodies.
He said that EMS services across the state are “stretched thin.”
“Their priority remains 911 calls and emergency transfers, but pressures on the healthcare system have resulted in longer transfers and in some cases, longer wait times in delivering patients. Ambulance services report sufficient ambulances, but lack necessary staffing.”
Working with EMS agencies, Craig said the state on Tuesday requested 90 EMTs, 27 advanced EMTs, and 142 paramedics through the federal government and the FEMA Ambulance Contract.
The Pfizer vaccine, which was fully approved by the FDA this week, is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Moderna vaccine is for those 16 and up and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18 and up.
Free vaccinations are available at all MSDH office locations during operating hours and appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made at www.covidvaccine.umc.edu.
MSDH’s locations are now offering the booster shot to individuals with certain medical conditions such as cancers, organ transplants, and other immunocompromising situations.
MSDH is also offering assistance to businesses, organizations, cities, groups or individuals interested in holding a COVID-19 vaccination events in their communities particularly in rural or minority communities with less access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Call the MS COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6543 for more information.
If you are homebound and need assistance getting your COVID-19 vaccination, send an email to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the Hotline at 877-978-6543.
