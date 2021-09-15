Last week, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and senior deputy and director of the Office of Health Protection Jim Craig reported the state’s seventh pediatric death and increasing deaths among pregnant women due to COVID-19.
Dobbs said that the last month-and-a-half dealing with the delta variant has been “stressful.”
“It’s overwhelmed our health system and it’s caused a lot of unnecessary deaths,” he said. “Fortunately, we are starting to see an inflection point with somewhat of a decline in hospitalizations and daily cases, but we’re seeing a pretty significant number of daily deaths. We’re still seeing thousands of numbers of cases a day and so we’re still in the thick of the delta surge.”
Dobbs said that there has been a “significant” number of pregnant women not survive COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“Currently, we are investigating eight reports of pregnant women who have died within the past several weeks, all of whom are unvaccinated,” Dobbs said. “We do know that COVID is especially problematic and dangerous for pregnant women. But we all know that it can be deadly for the baby in the womb. With COVID, we’ve seen a doubling of the rate of fetal demise or the death of the baby in the womb after 20 weeks. It’s been a real tragedy.”
Dobbs said that the COVID vaccine is helpful and is “remarkably successful at preventing these severe outcomes in women.”
“We really want to make sure that we’re making an effort to get pregnant women protected, to get pregnant women vaccinated,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs said that if pregnant women do get COVID, they should also seek out receiving monoclonal antibody treatment.
“Vaccines and antibodies are approved and recommended for pregnant women,” Dobbs said. “Please know, CDC, the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and the American College of OB/GYNs strongly support vaccination for pregnant women. This is something we can do to save multiple lives at one time.”
Dobbs said that the state is seeing “ongoing” success in its vaccination efforts, with almost 1.5 million people — half the state — having received at least one dose.
Last week, Dobbs said, more than 50,000 doses of the vaccines was administered.
“But, we don’t have near enough people in the state that are immune,” he said. “Either because of natural infection or because of vaccination to keep us from having additional surges or to keep us from having additional outbreaks. So, please, if you are not immune, if you’ve not been vaccinated, please go ahead and get vaccinated. We know it’s extremely safe. It’s extremely effective and we’re seeing more and more data that shows us how incredibly safe it is and we still know that the vast majority of our cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.”
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 or speak a physician about monoclonal antibody treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19. More information is also available at www.msdh.ms.gov/getmab.
Dobbs said that monoclonal antibody treatment is 80 to 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalization.
There is currently a standing state order that states a person does not require a doctor’s order to get monoclonal antibody treatment, Dobbs said.
He added that there are more than 180 locations around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment.
Byers said that the recent pediatric death occurred in a child less than a year of age.
He said that while the state is seeing “stabilization” in the number of reported cases, there is still an increase in the number of deaths.
“We anticipate that we are going to see that for a short time,” Byers said. “When you have a very large surge of cases like we’ve had, sadly the deaths follow 10 days to a couple of weeks after that. And so we may continue to see elevated numbers of deaths for a long while now. We’re not out of the woods yet.”
In August alone, Byers said, there were 93,000 cases reported and more than 1,000 deaths.
“Sadly, that number may grow as additional deaths are reported,” he said. “And again, the overwhelming majority of cases and hospitalizations that we’re seeing and the deaths that we’re seeing are sadly in unvaccinated individuals. Remember that we have children less than the age of 12 that are not eligible for vaccination yet and so it’s going to be important for us moving forward to make sure that we keep those children as safe as possible. Certainly, vaccination of those adults and those eligible members in the household is one of the best ways to keep the children safe.”
Byers said that while the state is starting to see some decreases in numbers, the number of hospitalizations is still at “very high levels.”
As of last Wednesday, the state reported more than 1,300 cases confirmed and hospitalized, he said.
“Those are high numbers compared to where we were at our previous high over the winter surge,” Byers said. “Still over 400 individuals who are in the ICU due to COVID, still over 300 individuals who are on the ventilator due to COVID, and, unfortunately, we are seeing an increased proportion of our cases in the hospital that are pediatric cases. We’ve seen a recent increase in August and September again of our pediatric hospitalizations. At last count, just a few days ago, we had 24 pediatric cases in the hospital.”
In school settings, Byers said the state has provided schools with support, guidance, and access to testing and vaccinations to prevent transmission.
In its most current report — which includes data from 800 schools — Byers said that there has been a decline in the number of teachers, students, and staff in quarantine.
For the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, 15,000 students were in quarantine, he said.
Craig said that there has been a “small” improvement in ICU bed availability around the state, but it continues to be “very scarce.”
The COVID System of Care is still active and mandatory for all hospitals in the state for transferring critical care patients, he said. However, hospitals may now resume Tier 1 and Tier 2 elective surgeries that lead to overnight hospital stays as space becomes available.
Craig said that EMS services throughout the state remained “stretched thin covering 911 calls and patient transfers.”
EMS services continue to report long wait times in hospitals and distance transfers, both of which impact availability of local units to respond to calls. EMS is also experiencing a lack of staffing.
“We did request additional resources to help with this from FEMA and last week, we received two advanced life support strike teams to assist with critical care transfers,” Craig said. “Each strike team is comprised of five advanced life support ambulances and these units are being tasked through the COVID System of Care by Mississippi MedCom.”
Craig said that hospital staffing remains a critical need, especially to free up and open ICU spaces.
“Currently, we have 1,167 staff that have been requested and more than 75 percent of that staff have been deployed to hospitals and more are being placed daily,” he said.
Free COVID vaccination is available at all county health departments during normal days of operations. Residents are encouraged to schedule a free vaccination appointment ahead of time for quicker service. Same day appointments can also be made. Third-dose appointments are now available for those who are immunosuppressed. Appointments can be at www.covidvaccine.umc.edu. If someone is homebound and needs assistance getting to a vaccination can email covidhomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the hotline at 1-877-978-6453.
