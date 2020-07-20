The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three new deaths.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 43,889, with 1,358 deaths," according to the agency's statement on Monday. Those numbers represent a 7,209 jump in cases and 108 more deaths in a week.
As of Monday, Hancock County had reported 204 cases of the novel coronavirus and 14 total deaths from the virus, with eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County now has a reported total of 1,456 cases of the virus, with 14 deaths; including 91 cases and 10 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County, as of Monday, had 371 cases with 32 deaths, including 52 cases and 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
"There are now 140 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff)," according to the MSDH. "909 Mississippians are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 219 more with suspected COVID-19.
"Our latest estimate of COVID-19 recoveries is 30,315 statewide since cases began in Mississippi."
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed two new executive orders, extending his previous Safe Return order until 8 a.m. on Monday,Aug. 3; and mandating people wear masks when in public in 10 new counties, including Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall. The 13 counties included in the original order are: Claiborne, Desoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties.
Reeves also amended safety procedures regarding swimming pools and elective medical procedures.
Order 1508 states that pools may continue to be open to the public 24 hours a day as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained between patrons who do not live in the same household. However, the total number of individuals at the pool can be no more than 50 percent capacity.
The order also includes new guidelines on elective medical procedures, saying non-emergency elective procedures and surgeries can be performed only if the healthcare facility where the procedure is to take place reserves at least 10 percent of its hospital capacity for treatment of coronavirus patients.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had conducted 70,683 total tests, and other providers around the state had conducted 333,685, for a total of 404,548.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.