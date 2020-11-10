The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including seven in Hancock County — and 37 new deaths.
“Twenty-five deaths occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9, and 12 occurred between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 128,138, with 3,480 deaths. .
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 984 cases of coronavirus with 33 deaths, including 57 cases and eight deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 6,184 cases with 97 deaths, including 292 cases and 34 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,273 cases with 64 deaths, including 95 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 8, the MSDH reports that 618 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 190 patients are in ICU; 100 patients are hospitalized with suspected infection; and 76 patients are on ventilators.
Also as of Nov. 1, the MSDH estimates that 111,430 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
