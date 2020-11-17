The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 905 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 36 new deaths, including 11 new cases and one death in Hancock County on Monday.
Nineteen of those deaths occurred between Nov. 10 and 16, and 17 occurred between Sept. 23 and Nov. 11, and were later identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 135,803, with 3,581 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 10 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and seven deaths. There are currently 154 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH reported 589 new cases and two deaths on Monday; 969 cases and three deaths on Sunday; and 1,370 cases and 21 deaths on Saturday.
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,082 cases of coronavirus with 35 deaths, including 59 cases and nine deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 6,476 cases with 104 deaths, including 303 cases and 35 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,339 cases with 65 deaths, including 99 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 16, the MSDH reports that 775 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed infection; 201 patients were in ICU — up from 180 on Monday; 93 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection; and 93 patients were on ventilators.
As of Nov. 15, the MSDH estimates that 116,683 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled across Mississippi every week. If you have symptoms or may have been exposed, be tested. If you're a college student or teacher about to travel, be tested before you go (no symptoms required). For a schedule of locations and how to make an appointment, visit http://HealthyMS.com/freetesting.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
