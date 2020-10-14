The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 876 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 25 new deaths.
Sixteen of the deaths reported occurred between July 28 and October 8, identified from death certificate reports.
Five new cases were reported in Hancock County. Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 706 with 27 COVID-19-related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 106,817 with 3,140 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 127 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of October 12, the MSDH reports that 507 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 145 patients in ICU; 93 patients with suspected infection; and 69 patients on ventilators.
As of October 11, the MSDH estimates that 94,165 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of October 3, MSDH has administered a total of 111,144 tests and 792,861 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 904,005. This report has changed to a weekly update schedule.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
