The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 854 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 20 deaths, including nine more cases and one death in Hancock County.
Nineteen of those deaths occurred between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26, and on occurred on Sept. 21, and were identified from death certificate reports, according to the MDSH.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 116,617, with 3,283 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Hancock County had a total number of 859 cases with 28 deaths.
Harrison County had a total of 5,398 cases as of Tuesday with 84 deaths.
Pearl River County had a total of 1,150 cases with 60 deaths.
Statewide, as of Oct. 26, there were a total of 572 patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19; and 106 with suspected coronavirus infections. Of those hospitalized, 159 were in ICU; and 63 were on ventilators.
The MSDH reported that as of Oct. 25, approximately 101,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
As of Oct. 15, a total of 941,532 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus. The MSDH has not updated the numbers since then.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
