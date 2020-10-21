The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 21 new deaths.
Nine of the deaths reported occurred between August 19 and October 14, identified from death certificate reports.
Six new cases were reported in Hancock County. Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 787 with 27 COVID-19-related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 112,123 with 3,223 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 127 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of October 19, the MSDH reports that 538 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 161 patients in ICU; 126 patients with suspected infection; and 73 patients on ventilators.
As of October 18, the MSDH estimates that 97,675 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of October 10, MSDH has administered a total of 112,969 tests and 828,563 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 941,532. This report has changed to a weekly update schedule.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
